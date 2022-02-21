NEW DELHI : State-run power major NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of ₹3,878.67 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2021-22.

In a statement, the company said that the dividend paid is 40% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company. This is the 29th consecutive year that NTPC has paid dividend.

In January, the company reported a 19.34% rise in its its consolidate net profit for the quarter ended December at ₹4,626.11 crore. During the same period of the previous financial year (FY21), the company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,876.36 crore.

Its consolidated total income for the third quarter of FY22 stood at ₹33,783.62 crore, 19% higher than ₹28,387.27

In the ongoing financial year, the company recorded an improvement in power generation. As of February 18, its power generation stood at 314.89 billion units (BU) as surpassing the maximum annual generation of 314 BU achieved in FY21.

During the corresponding period of the last financial year, the company had generated 270.0 BU of power.

The total installed capacity of the company is 67,832.30 MW with 23 coal-based projects, seven gas-based and 1 hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under joint ventures, NTPC has nine coal-based, four gas-based, eight hydro and five renewable energy projects.

On Monday, its shares on the BSE ended at ₹131.85, lower by 0.38% from its previous close.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.