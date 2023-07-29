NTPC Q1 Results: NTPC announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q1FY24) on July 29, reporting a rise of 23 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹4,907 crore, compared to ₹3,977.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power generator's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹43,075.09 crore, marginally lower compared to ₹43,177.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company during the June quarter stood at ₹43,390 crore compared to ₹43,561 crore in the year-ago period. The operating margin during the June quarter stood at 20.72 per cent, compared to 17.67 per cent in the year-ago period.

"The comparative figures for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 are restated on account of merger of two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the previous year for which accounting has been done," NTPC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The public-sector undertaking (PSU) reported total coal produced from captive mines-commercial in the June quarter at 6.24 million metric tonnes (MMT), registering a growth of 52.2 per cent, compared to 4.10 MMT in the same quarter last year. The company's total installed capacity in the quarter-under-review came in at 57,038 megawatts (MW), compared to 57,119 MW in the year-ago period.

NTPC generated 103.98 billion units (BU) in Q1FY24, compared to 104.42 BU in Q1FY23. NTPC recorded gross power generation of 88.55 BU in Q1FY24, which is 2.16 percent lower as against 90.50 BUs in the same period a year ago.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 77.43 per cent, compared to a national average of 70.38 per cent in the year-ago period. The company has not started commercial operations at the second unit of 660 megawatts of stage 1 of its 3,300 MW Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

‘’During the quarter ended 30 June 2023, 10 MW solar PV plant at Gandhar, 100 MW Nokhra solar PV plant of NTPC Green Energy Limited at Bikaner and one thermal unit of 660 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant at Bangladesh of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) have been declared commercial,'' said NTPC in its exchange filing.

On July 28, shares of NTPC settled 3.96 per cent higher at ₹210 after hitting its 52-week high peak of ₹210.40 apiece on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author