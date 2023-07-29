Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  NTPC Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 113% to 4,907 crore, revenue declines marginally; coal production up 52% YoY

NTPC Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 113% to 4,907 crore, revenue declines marginally; coal production up 52% YoY

1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 05:21 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • NTPC Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 113% to 4,907 crore, revenue declines marginally; coal production up 52% YoY

NTPC reported a net profit of 4,907 crore in June quarter

NTPC Q1 Results: NTPC announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q1FY24) on July 29, reporting a surge of 113 per cent in consolidated net profit at 4,907 crore, compared to 3,977.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power utility's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 43,075.09 crore, marginally lower compared to 43,177.14 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC Q1 Results: NTPC announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q1FY24) on July 29, reporting a surge of 113 per cent in consolidated net profit at 4,907 crore, compared to 3,977.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power utility's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 43,075.09 crore, marginally lower compared to 43,177.14 crore in the year-ago period.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 05:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.