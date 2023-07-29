NTPC Q1 Results: NTPC announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q1FY24) on July 29, reporting a surge of 113 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹4,907 crore, compared to ₹3,977.7 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power utility's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹43,075.09 crore, marginally lower compared to ₹43,177.14 crore in the year-ago period.
