NTPC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹5,380 crore, revenue falls marginally; Interim dividend declared

PTI
Updated24 Oct 2024, 10:09 PM IST
NTPC Q2 Results: Net profit rose 14 per cent in September quarter File photo of an NTPC plant in Gujarat.
State-owned power giant NTPC Limited on Thursday posted about 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to 5,380.25 crore for the September quarter. Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at 4,726.40 crore, a BSE filing said.

The total income, however, fell to 45,197.77 crore in the quarter from 45,384.64 crore a year ago. The average tariff of the company was 4.67 per unit during the April-September quarter this fiscal compared to 4.61 per unit in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors also approved the first interim dividend of 2.50 on the face value of paid-up equity shares of 10 each for the financial year 2024-25. The date of payment/dispatch of the dividend will be 18 November 2024.

The gross electricity generation of NTPC decreased to 88.46 billion units (BU) during the second quarter from 90.30 BU a year ago. Its coal output from captive mines increased to 9.03 MMT in the quarter from 5.59 MMT in the year-ago period. The production also rose during April-September this fiscal to 18.67 MMT from 11.83 MMT.

Plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants fell to 72.28 per cent in the quarter from 75.83 per cent. Domestic coal supply improved to 54.75 MMT in the second quarter from 54.16 MMT.

Imported coal supply stood at 1.13 MMT in the quarter against 1.25 MMT a year ago. Gas consumption stood at 2.05 MMSCMD against 4.53 MMSCMD. NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity was 76,443 MW as of September 30, up from 73,824 MW in September 2023.

The company's installed capacity also increased on a standalone basis to 59,168 MW from 57,838 MW. In a separate statement, NTPC said it has partnered with the Indian Army to establish a solar hydrogen-based microgrid at Chushul, Ladakh. The project will provide a stable power supply using green hydrogen in off-grid army locations.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 10:09 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsNTPC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹5,380 crore, revenue falls marginally; Interim dividend declared

