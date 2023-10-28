NTPC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹3,885 crore, revenue declines marginally; dividend declared
NTPC Q2 Results: The state-owned power generator's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹40,875 crore, marginally lower compared to ₹41,015 crore in the year-ago period.
NTPC Q2 Results: NTPC announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q2FY24) on October 28, reporting a rise of 16.6 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹3,885 crore, compared to ₹3,331 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power generator's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹40,875 crore, marginally lower compared to ₹41,015 crore in the year-ago period.