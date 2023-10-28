comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  NTPC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹3,885 crore, revenue declines marginally; dividend declared
NTPC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 16% to ₹3,885 crore, revenue declines marginally; dividend declared

 Nikita Prasad

NTPC Q2 Results: The state-owned power generator's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹40,875 crore, marginally lower compared to ₹41,015 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC’s coal-fired thermal plant at Unchahar, UP.Premium
NTPC’s coal-fired thermal plant at Unchahar, UP.

NTPC Q2 Results: NTPC announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q2FY24) on October 28, reporting a rise of 16.6 per cent in consolidated net profit at 3,885 crore, compared to 3,331 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power generator's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at 40,875 crore, marginally lower compared to 41,015 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the company during the September quarter rose to 45,384.64 crore compared to 44,681.50 crore in the corresponding period last year. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDTA) in the quarter-under-review came in at 10,537.4 crore, compared to 9,134.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read: ONGC, NTPC Green tie up for domestic and international renewable energy projects

The operating margin during the September quarter stood at 25.8 per cent, up by 270 basis points (bps), compared to 23.1 per cent in the year-ago period. One basis point is one hundredth of percentage point.

NTPC board's in its meeting held on Saturday also approved the first interim dividend of fiscal 2023-24 at the rate of 22.5 per cent ( 2.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of 10 each. The date of payment/dispatch of dividend will be November 23, 2023.

The public-sector undertaking (PSU) reported total coal produced from captive mines-commercial in the September quarter at 5.59 million metric tonnes (MMT) compared to 4.32 MMT in the year-ago period.

The average tariff stood at 4.61 per unit during April - September 2023 compared to 4.77 per unit in the same period last year. NTPC's gross electricity generation increased to 90.30 billion units (BU) during the second quarter from 85.48 BU in the corresponding period a year ago.

The PSU's plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants improved to 75.83 per cent in the quarter from 74.08 per cent a year ago. The domestic coal supply also improved to 54.16 MMT in the September quarter from 48.72 MMT in the year-ago period.

The company's imported coal supply stood at 1.25 MMT in the quarte-under-review as against 5.5 MMT a year ago. NTPC's installed power generation capacity stood at 73,824 MW as on September 30, 2023.

On Friday, shares of NTPC settled 2.12 per cent at 236.55 apiece on the BSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST
