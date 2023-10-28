NTPC Q2 Results: NTPC announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q2FY24) on October 28, reporting a rise of 16.6 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹3,885 crore, compared to ₹3,331 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power generator's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹40,875 crore, marginally lower compared to ₹41,015 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total income of the company during the September quarter rose to ₹45,384.64 crore compared to ₹44,681.50 crore in the corresponding period last year. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDTA) in the quarter-under-review came in at ₹10,537.4 crore, compared to ₹9,134.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating margin during the September quarter stood at 25.8 per cent, up by 270 basis points (bps), compared to 23.1 per cent in the year-ago period. One basis point is one hundredth of percentage point.

NTPC board's in its meeting held on Saturday also approved the first interim dividend of fiscal 2023-24 at the rate of 22.5 per cent ( ₹2.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each. The date of payment/dispatch of dividend will be November 23, 2023.

The public-sector undertaking (PSU) reported total coal produced from captive mines-commercial in the September quarter at 5.59 million metric tonnes (MMT) compared to 4.32 MMT in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The average tariff stood at ₹4.61 per unit during April - September 2023 compared to ₹4.77 per unit in the same period last year. NTPC's gross electricity generation increased to 90.30 billion units (BU) during the second quarter from 85.48 BU in the corresponding period a year ago.

The PSU's plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants improved to 75.83 per cent in the quarter from 74.08 per cent a year ago. The domestic coal supply also improved to 54.16 MMT in the September quarter from 48.72 MMT in the year-ago period.

The company's imported coal supply stood at 1.25 MMT in the quarte-under-review as against 5.5 MMT a year ago. NTPC's installed power generation capacity stood at 73,824 MW as on September 30, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, shares of NTPC settled 2.12 per cent at ₹236.55 apiece on the BSE.

