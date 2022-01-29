1 min read.Updated: 29 Jan 2022, 07:23 PM ISTLivemint
NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 87.92 billion units in Q3 FY22 against 76.53 billion units during the previous corresponding periods of last year, growing at 14.88 per cent
Listen to this article
The country’s largest power generator NTPC Ltd has recorded standalone net profit of ₹4,131.99 crore in Q3 FY22 against ₹3,315.34 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year, registering an increase of 24.63 per cent.
On standalone basis, NTPC's income was ₹29,837.13 crore in Q3 FY22 against ₹25,268.56 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year, the company said in a statement to exchanges.
NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 87.92 billion units in Q3 FY22 and 264.70 billion units in 9M FY22 against 76.53 billion units and 222.41 billion units during the previous corresponding periods of last year, registering an increase of 14.88 per cent and 19.01 per cent, respectively.
It booked a consolidated profit of ₹4,626.11 crore in Q3 FY22 vs ₹3,876.36 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year, registering an increase of 19.34 per cent and 13.96 per cent, respectively.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!