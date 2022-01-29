The country’s largest power generator NTPC Ltd has recorded standalone net profit of ₹4,131.99 crore in Q3 FY22 against ₹3,315.34 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year, registering an increase of 24.63 per cent.

On standalone basis, NTPC's income was ₹29,837.13 crore in Q3 FY22 against ₹25,268.56 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year, the company said in a statement to exchanges.

NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 87.92 billion units in Q3 FY22 and 264.70 billion units in 9M FY22 against 76.53 billion units and 222.41 billion units during the previous corresponding periods of last year, registering an increase of 14.88 per cent and 19.01 per cent, respectively.

On standalone basis, the gross generation of NTPC for Q3 FY22 was 72.70 billion units compared to 65.42 billion units during the same quarter last year, recording a 11.13 per cent growth.

As per the company, coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 68.95 per cent against national average of 57.02 per cent during the 9M FY22.

The company's board of directors has approved an interim dividend for FY22 @ 40 per cent of paid-up share capital -- ₹4 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each.

On consolidated basis, NTPC's income rose to ₹33,783.62 crore during the October-December quarter against ₹28,387.27 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year.

It booked a consolidated profit of ₹4,626.11 crore in Q3 FY22 vs ₹3,876.36 crore during the previous corresponding periods of last year, registering an increase of 19.34 per cent and 13.96 per cent, respectively.

