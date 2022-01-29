NTPC Q3 result: Profit up 24.6% to 4,132 cr; declares interim dividend. Read

NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 87.92 billion units in Q3 FY22 and 264.70 billion units in 9M FY22 against 76.53 billion units and 222.41 billion units during the previous corresponding periods of last year, registering an increase of 14.88 per cent and 19.01 per cent, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}