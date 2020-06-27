NTPC Q4 net profit declines 70% to 1,523 cr on higher tax provision

Its coal imports in the March quarter were 0.67 million tonne compared to 0.66 million tonne in the same period last year. In 2019-20, its import of dry fuel rose 2.84 million tonne from 1.04 million tonne in 2018-19. The average tariff of the company is ₹3.9 per unit in 2019-20. On the impact of COVID-19 lockdown, the company said: "The group believes that the impact due to the outbreak of COVID-I9 is likely to be short-term in nature and does not anticipate any medium to long-term risks in the group's ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due."