NTPC Q4 net profit rises 25% to 5,622 cr, declares dividend

NTPC Q4 net profit rises 25% to ₹5,622 cr, declares dividend1 min read . 05:19 PM IST
- Revenue from operations rose 24% to ₹32,905 crore during the fourth quarter, compared with ₹26,567 crore a year ago.
State-owned NTPC Ltd reported 25% growth in its standalone net profit to ₹5,622 crore in the three months to march, mainly on the back of higher revenues. The profit compares with ₹4,479 crore clocked in the last year period.
Revenue from operations rose 24% to ₹32,905 crore during the fourth quarter, compared with ₹26,567 crore a year ago.
NTPC's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share for the 2021-22. This will be in addition to the interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share for the paid in February 2022.
The average power tariff of the firm was at ₹3.98 per unit in 2021-22 as against ₹3.77 per unit in 2020-21.
The coal supply to power plants increased to 52.28 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) in the March quarter from 45.68 MMT in the same period a year ago. Similarly, the coal supply to power plants rose to 195.63 MMT in the last fiscal from 170.24 MMT in 2020-21.
The supply of imported coal also increased from 1.07 MMT in the March quarter from 0.31 MMT in the same period a year ago.
During 2021-22, the imported coal supply to power plants rose to 2.47 MMT from 0.92 MMT in 2020-21.
Its gross power generation also increased to 79.92 billion units (BU) in March quarter from 77.63 BU in the same period a year ago.
Its gross power generation also increased to 299.18 BU in fiscal 2021-22 from 270.90 BU in 2020-21.