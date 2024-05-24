NTPC Q4 Results: Net profit drops 2% to ₹5,556 crore, revenue up 3% YoY; dividend declared
NTPC Q4 Results: NTPC announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q4FY24) on Friday, reporting a drop of two per cent in standalone net profit at ₹5,556.4 crore, compared to ₹5,672.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power generator's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 stood at ₹42,532 crore, registering a growth of three per cent compared to ₹41,317 crore in the year-ago period.