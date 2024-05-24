NTPC Q4 Results: NTPC announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-23 (Q4FY24) on Friday, reporting a drop of two per cent in standalone net profit at ₹5,556.4 crore, compared to ₹5,672.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned power generator's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 stood at ₹42,532 crore, registering a growth of three per cent compared to ₹41,317 crore in the year-ago period.

The PSU's board recommended a final dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share for FY24. The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend at the rate of ₹2.25 per share and the second interim dividend at the rate of ₹2.25 per share of face value of ₹10 each for 2023-24 paid in November and February, respectively.

The company's board, in their meeting held on May 24, 2024, has accorded the in-principle approval for incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company for undertaking nuclear energy business, subject to the approval of its administrative ministry -- the Ministry of Power, DIPAM, Niti Aayog and/or other statutory authorities as may be required.

Its average tariff was ₹4.61 per unit during fiscal 2023-24 compared to ₹4.89 per unit a year ago.

The gross electricity generation of NTPC increased to 93.387 billion units (BU) during the fourth quarter against 89.66 BU in the year-ago period. During fiscal 2023-24, it rose to 361.70 BU from 344.27 BU.

Its coal output increased to 7.87 MMT in the quarter from 6.48 MMT a year ago. Its production also increased during the fiscal to 27.7 MMT from 20.23 MMT.

Plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants dipped to 79.77 per cent in the fourth quarter from 80.32 per cent a year ago. During the fiscal, it rose to 77.25 per cent from 75.90 per cent in 2022-23.

Domestic coal supply improved to 61.6 MMT in the January-March quarter over 54.85 MMT in the same period last fiscal. During the fiscal, it also rose to 231.64 MMT from 209.29 MMT in 2022-23.

Gas consumption improved to 0.95 MMSCMD in the quarter from 0.41 MMSCMD. During the fiscal, it increased to 2.74 MMSCMD from 1.13 MMSCMD in 2022-23.

Imported coal supply stood at 3.70 MMT in the quarter against 2.97 MMT a year ago. During the fiscal it was 9.57 MMT against 14.56 MMT in 2022-23.

NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity stood at 75,958 MW as of March 31, 2024.

