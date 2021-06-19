Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTPC Q4 results: Net profit zooms 258% to 4,479 cr, firm announces 3.15 final dividend

NTPC Q4 results: Net profit zooms 258% to 4,479 cr, firm announces 3.15 final dividend

NTPC Mumbai
2 min read . 05:50 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • NTPC's revenue in March quarter was down 2.5% to 26,567 crore as against 27,247 crore in the year-ago period
  • The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21 paid in February 2021

State-run NTPC Ltd on Saturday reported that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 soared 258% to 4,479 crore. The company had posted a profit of 1,252 crore in the year-ago period.

NTPC's revenue in the said quarter was down 2.5% to 26,567 crore as against 27,247 crore in the year-ago period.

Further, the company in the regulatory filing added that its Board of Directors have also recommended the final dividend of Rs. 3.15 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21 paid in February 2021.

Net profit in last financial year was 14,969.40 crore compared to 11,191.98 crore in 2019-20.

Segment-wise, revenue from power generation came in at 26,418 crore, while other revenues stood at 1,446 crore for the quarter under review.

NTPC's gross power generation in March quarter was 77.63 billion units compared to 68.27 billion units (BU) in the same period a year ago. Gross power generation in 2020-21 was 270.90 BU compared to 259.61 BU in the previous year.

In 2020-21, NTPC group recorded the highest ever gross generation of 314.07 BU as against 290.19 BU during the previous year.

Its coal production in the March quarter stood at 3.7 million tonne, up from 2.6 million tonne in the same period a year ago.

In 2020-21, its coal production was 9.46 million tonne, down from 9.63 million tonne in 2019-20.

Coal import of the firm came down to 0.31 million tonne in March quarter from 0.85 million tonne.

In 2020-21, coal imports declined to 1.08 million tonne from 3 million tonne in the previous year.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal based power plants also rose to 77.12 per cent in March quarter, up from 69.52 per cent in the same period a year ago. In 2020-21, the PLF dipped to 66 per cent from 68.20 per cent in the previous year.

Average power tariff of the company was 3.77 per unit in 2020-21 compared to 3.90 per unit in 2019-20.

On Friday, NTPC's scrip on BSE closed 3.15% lower at 113.70.

