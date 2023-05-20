NTPC FY23 power generation rises 11%, profit up 5.62%1 min read . Updated: 20 May 2023, 01:53 PM IST
The company’s coal stations stood out with an impressive plant load factor of 75.90% during FY23, surpassing the national average of 64.21%.
New Delhi: State-owned energy giant NTPC reported an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase in power generation and a 5.62% rise in profit for fiscal year 2022-23, according to the company’s financial results released today.
