NTPC's consolidated PAT rises over 43% sequentially to ₹4,777 cr in Q3, declares dividend2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 03:52 PM IST
- The PAT has climbed by 6.18% from ₹4498.58 crore in Q3FY22, but posted a huge growth of 43.07% from the profit of ₹3338.45 crore witnessed in Q2 of FY23.
India's largest energy conglomerate, NTPC garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹4776.61 crore attributable to owners in the third quarter of FY23. The PAT has climbed by 6.18% from ₹4498.58 crore in Q3FY22, but posted a huge growth of 43.07% from the profit of ₹3338.45 crore witnessed in Q2 of FY23. The company has also declared a dividend of 42.50% for the current fiscal.
