India's largest energy conglomerate, NTPC garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹4776.61 crore attributable to owners in the third quarter of FY23. The PAT has climbed by 6.18% from ₹4498.58 crore in Q3FY22, but posted a huge growth of 43.07% from the profit of ₹3338.45 crore witnessed in Q2 of FY23. The company has also declared a dividend of 42.50% for the current fiscal.

However, profits including non-controlling interests, came in at ₹4854.36 crore on a consolidated basis in Q3 of FY23, registering a growth of 5% QoQ and 42% YoY.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹44,601.84 crore in Q3FY23 --- rising by 33.96% from ₹33,292.61 crore a year ago same period --- but marginally up from ₹44,175.03 crore revenue recorded in September 2022 quarter.

As of December 31, 2022, NTPC's group installed capacity rose by 3,127 MW year-on-year to 70,884 MW, while its commercial capacity jumped by 2,256 MW YoY to 58,269 MW.

Further, NTPC's gross generation climbed by 2.972 BUs in Q3 to 78.646 BUs. Also, commercial generation and energy sent out grew by 3.052 BUs and 2.445 BUs YoY to 78.626 BUs and 72,870 BUs respectively.

The company's coal produced from captive mines-commercial stood at 5.35 MMT in Q3FY23 --- higher than 4 MMT in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

However, the total coal supply was at 54.02 MMT in Q3 -- contracting by 1.46 MMT from 55.48 MMT a year ago same period. This was due to a decline in domestic coal supply which was around 52.45 MMT in Q3FY23 versus 54.96 MMT in Q3FY22. The company imported coal to the tune of 1.57 MMT in Q3FY23.

Gas consumptions stood at 1.13 MMSCMD in Q3FY23, lower than 1.41 MMSCMD in Q3 of FY22.

In regards to plant availability factor (DC), coal stood at 92.67% by end of the December 2022 quarter, while gas and hydro section stood at 98.53% and 110.13% respectively.

The average tariff for nine months period of FY23 rose to ₹4.96 versus ₹3.95 in the corresponding period a year ago.

In a meeting held on Saturday, NTPC's board of directors decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 42.50% amounting to ₹4.25 per share on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for the financial year 2022-23. The company has fixed February 4th as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the said interim dividend. Thereby, NTPC shares will turn ex-dividend on February 3rd. The payment date is set on February 24.

On BSE, NTPC shares closed at ₹166.30 apiece broadly flat on Friday compared to the previous session. Its market cap is over ₹1.61 lakh crore.