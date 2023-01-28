In a meeting held on Saturday, NTPC's board of directors decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 42.50% amounting to ₹4.25 per share on the face value of paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for the financial year 2022-23. The company has fixed February 4th as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the said interim dividend. Thereby, NTPC shares will turn ex-dividend on February 3rd. The payment date is set on February 24.