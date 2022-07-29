NTPC's consolidated net profit in Q1 grows more than 15% to 3,977 cr in June

NTPC's consolidated total income for the first quarter of FY23 stood at ₹43,560.72 crore from ₹30,390.60 crore reported during the year-ago period
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
State-run power major NTPC on Friday reported a more than 15% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June at ₹3,977.77 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
State-run power major NTPC on Friday reported a more than 15% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June at ₹3,977.77 crore.
During the same period of the previous financial year (FY21), the company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,443.72 crore, according to a filing to BSE.
During the same period of the previous financial year (FY21), the company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,443.72 crore, according to a filing to BSE.
Its consolidated total income for the first quarter of FY23 stood at ₹43,560.72 crore from ₹30,390.60 crore reported during the year-ago period, said a company statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Its consolidated total income for the first quarter of FY23 stood at ₹43,560.72 crore from ₹30,390.60 crore reported during the year-ago period, said a company statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company's expenses stood at ₹38,399.33 crore in the latest June quarter compared to ₹26,691.49 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's expenses stood at ₹38,399.33 crore in the latest June quarter compared to ₹26,691.49 crore in the year-ago period.
In the first quarter of 2022, NTPC's gross power generation was at 86.88 billion units compared to 71.74 billion units in the same period a year ago.
In the first quarter of 2022, NTPC's gross power generation was at 86.88 billion units compared to 71.74 billion units in the same period a year ago.
Domestic coal supply for its plants in the latest quarter under review stood at 51.24 million tonnes, up from 45.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Domestic coal supply for its plants in the latest quarter under review stood at 51.24 million tonnes, up from 45.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NTPC's coal production (from captive mines) in the June quarter stood at 4.10 million tonnes, up from 2.46 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.
NTPC's coal production (from captive mines) in the June quarter stood at 4.10 million tonnes, up from 2.46 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.
Coal imports of the firm rose to 4.33 million tonnes in the three months ended June from 0.47 million tonnes earlier.
Coal imports of the firm rose to 4.33 million tonnes in the three months ended June from 0.47 million tonnes earlier.
The average power tariff of the company was ₹4.57 per unit in April-June 2022 period compared to ₹3.73 per unit in the same period a year ago.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The average power tariff of the company was ₹4.57 per unit in April-June 2022 period compared to ₹3.73 per unit in the same period a year ago.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NTPC is the country's largest power utility with an installed capacity of 69,134.20 MW, including joint ventures.
NTPC is the country's largest power utility with an installed capacity of 69,134.20 MW, including joint ventures.
Recently, NTPC invited bids to set up 1,150 MW of solar power projects in Cuba.NTPC, a corporate partner of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), has been chosen as the preferred partner for implementation of solar PV parks by the government of Cuba.
Recently, NTPC invited bids to set up 1,150 MW of solar power projects in Cuba.NTPC, a corporate partner of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), has been chosen as the preferred partner for implementation of solar PV parks by the government of Cuba.
In January, NTPC had invited bids from developers to build a 900 MW solar photovoltaic parks in Cuba. The project, which is part of the 2,100-MW solar project implementation target of Cuba, is aimed at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In January, NTPC had invited bids from developers to build a 900 MW solar photovoltaic parks in Cuba. The project, which is part of the 2,100-MW solar project implementation target of Cuba, is aimed at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Separately, NTPC has signed a statement of intent with Niti Aayog to develop the roadmap for the public sector company to achieve net zero greenhouse emissions. The company signed the agreement on June 20. With 17% of installed generation capacity of the country, NTPC meets around 24% of country’s power requirement.
Separately, NTPC has signed a statement of intent with Niti Aayog to develop the roadmap for the public sector company to achieve net zero greenhouse emissions. The company signed the agreement on June 20. With 17% of installed generation capacity of the country, NTPC meets around 24% of country’s power requirement.