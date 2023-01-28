NTPC’s Q3 net profit rises nearly 5%1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 07:36 PM IST
- Its revenue from operations increased 34% to ₹44,601.84 crore during the period under review
State-run NTPC on Saturday on reported a 4.9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December at ₹4,854.36 crore. During the same quarter of last fiscal (FY22), the company had registered a net profit of ₹4,626.11 crore.
