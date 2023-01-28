Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
NTPC's Q3 net profit rises nearly 5%

NTPC’s Q3 net profit rises nearly 5%

1 min read . 07:36 PM ISTLivemint
The Country’s largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of 71544 MW

  • Its revenue from operations increased 34% to 44,601.84 crore during the period under review

State-run NTPC on Saturday on reported a 4.9% increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December at 4,854.36 crore. During the same quarter of last fiscal (FY22), the company had registered a net profit of 4,626.11 crore.

Its revenue from operations increased 34% to 44,601.84 crore during the period under review, from 33,292.61 crore in Q3 of FY22.

The Country’s largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of 71544 MW, declared unaudited financial results for Q3/9M FY23 on 28 January 2023.

The NTPC group generated 295 billion units in the first nine months of FY23 as compared to 265 billion units in 9M FY22, an increase of 11%. NTPC’s standalone gross generation in 9M FY23 is 255 billion units as compared to 227 billion units in the corresponding previous period, registering an increase of 12%.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 74.45% as against the national average of 63.27% during 9M FY23.

On standalone basis, total income of NTPC during April-December is 124,685.49 crore as against corresponding previous period total income of 89,314.50 crore, registering an increase of 39.60%.

On consolidated basis, total income of the group for the nine months of FY23 was 133,231.43 crore as against corresponding previous period total income of 97,269.89 crore, registering an increase of 36.97%.

The Board of Directors has approved interim dividend for FY23 at 42.50% of paid-up share capital i.e. 4.25 per equity share of face value of 10 each.

