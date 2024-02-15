Nucleus Software Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.75% YoY

Nucleus Software Exports declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.55% & the profit increased by 7.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.55% and the profit decreased by 7.36%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.49% q-o-q & increased by 27.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.69% q-o-q & increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹15.43 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.75% Y-o-Y.

Nucleus Software Exports has delivered -11.07% return in the last 1 week, 47.95% return in the last 6 months and 0.31% YTD return.

Currently, Nucleus Software Exports has a market cap of ₹3943.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1822.95 & ₹403 respectively.

Nucleus Software Exports Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 204.13 205.25 -0.55% 169.33 +20.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 123.5 122.9 +0.49% 97.23 +27.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.52 3.61 -2.49% 4.93 -28.6% Total Operating Expense 160 156.92 +1.96% 126.39 +26.59% Operating Income 44.13 48.33 -8.69% 42.94 +2.77% Net Income Before Taxes 55.92 59.93 -6.69% 52 +7.54% Net Income 41.31 44.59 -7.36% 38.34 +7.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.43 16.65 -7.33% 14.32 +7.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹41.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹204.13Cr

