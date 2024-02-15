Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nucleus Software Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.75% YoY

Nucleus Software Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.75% YoY

Livemint

Nucleus Software Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 20.55% YoY & Profit Increased by 7.75% YoY

Nucleus Software Exports declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.55% & the profit increased by 7.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.55% and the profit decreased by 7.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.49% q-o-q & increased by 27.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.69% q-o-q & increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.43 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.75% Y-o-Y.

Nucleus Software Exports has delivered -11.07% return in the last 1 week, 47.95% return in the last 6 months and 0.31% YTD return.

Currently, Nucleus Software Exports has a market cap of 3943.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1822.95 & 403 respectively.

Nucleus Software Exports Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue204.13205.25-0.55%169.33+20.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total123.5122.9+0.49%97.23+27.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.523.61-2.49%4.93-28.6%
Total Operating Expense160156.92+1.96%126.39+26.59%
Operating Income44.1348.33-8.69%42.94+2.77%
Net Income Before Taxes55.9259.93-6.69%52+7.54%
Net Income41.3144.59-7.36%38.34+7.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.4316.65-7.33%14.32+7.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹41.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹204.13Cr

