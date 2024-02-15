Nucleus Software Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.75% YoY

Nucleus Software Exports declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.55% & the profit increased by 7.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.55% and the profit decreased by 7.36%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.49% q-o-q & increased by 27.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.69% q-o-q & increased by 2.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.43 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.75% Y-o-Y.
Nucleus Software Exports has delivered -11.07% return in the last 1 week, 47.95% return in the last 6 months and 0.31% YTD return.
Currently, Nucleus Software Exports has a market cap of ₹3943.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1822.95 & ₹403 respectively.
Nucleus Software Exports Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|204.13
|205.25
|-0.55%
|169.33
|+20.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|123.5
|122.9
|+0.49%
|97.23
|+27.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.52
|3.61
|-2.49%
|4.93
|-28.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|160
|156.92
|+1.96%
|126.39
|+26.59%
|Operating Income
|44.13
|48.33
|-8.69%
|42.94
|+2.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|55.92
|59.93
|-6.69%
|52
|+7.54%
|Net Income
|41.31
|44.59
|-7.36%
|38.34
|+7.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.43
|16.65
|-7.33%
|14.32
|+7.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹41.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹204.13Cr
