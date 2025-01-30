Nucleus Software Exports Q3 Results 2025:Nucleus Software Exports declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0.77% while profit saw a significant decrease of 15.35% year over year. For the quarter, profit stood at ₹34.97 crore with total revenue reaching ₹205.7 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.73%, and profit saw a rise of 5.78%. However, the overall financial health reflected some challenges, particularly in profit margins.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.26% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.01% year-over-year, contributing to the decline in profitability.

The operating income for the quarter was up by 6.66% compared to the previous quarter but showed a stark decrease of 32.88% year-over-year, highlighting the need for strategic adjustments.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 came in at ₹13.28, marking a decrease of 13.93% year-over-year, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability trajectory.

Nucleus Software Exports has reported a return of -5.75% over the last week, -37.52% over the last six months, and -5.88% year-to-date, indicating a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, Nucleus Software Exports boasts a market capitalization of ₹2521.18 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1729.9 and a low of ₹921, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

Nucleus Software Exports Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 205.7 202.2 +1.73% 204.13 +0.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 137.1 136.74 +0.26% 123.5 +11.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.58 3.94 -9.14% 3.52 +1.7% Total Operating Expense 176.08 174.43 +0.95% 160 +10.05% Operating Income 29.62 27.77 +6.66% 44.13 -32.88% Net Income Before Taxes 45 46.6 -3.43% 55.92 -19.53% Net Income 34.97 33.06 +5.78% 41.31 -15.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.28 12.35 +7.53% 15.43 -13.93%