Nucleus Software Exports Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 15.35% YOY

Nucleus Software Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 0.77% YoY & profit decreased by 15.35% YoY, profit at 34.97 crore and revenue at 205.7 crore.

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Nucleus Software Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Nucleus Software Exports Q3 Results 2025:Nucleus Software Exports declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0.77% while profit saw a significant decrease of 15.35% year over year. For the quarter, profit stood at 34.97 crore with total revenue reaching 205.7 crore.

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.73%, and profit saw a rise of 5.78%. However, the overall financial health reflected some challenges, particularly in profit margins.

In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.26% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.01% year-over-year, contributing to the decline in profitability.

Nucleus Software Exports Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 6.66% compared to the previous quarter but showed a stark decrease of 32.88% year-over-year, highlighting the need for strategic adjustments.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 came in at 13.28, marking a decrease of 13.93% year-over-year, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability trajectory.

Nucleus Software Exports has reported a return of -5.75% over the last week, -37.52% over the last six months, and -5.88% year-to-date, indicating a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, Nucleus Software Exports boasts a market capitalization of 2521.18 crore with a 52-week high of 1729.9 and a low of 921, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

Nucleus Software Exports Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue205.7202.2+1.73%204.13+0.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total137.1136.74+0.26%123.5+11.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.583.94-9.14%3.52+1.7%
Total Operating Expense176.08174.43+0.95%160+10.05%
Operating Income29.6227.77+6.66%44.13-32.88%
Net Income Before Taxes4546.6-3.43%55.92-19.53%
Net Income34.9733.06+5.78%41.31-15.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.2812.35+7.53%15.43-13.93%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
