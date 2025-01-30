Nucleus Software Exports Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 15.35% YOY

Nucleus Software Exports Q3 Results 2025:Nucleus Software Exports declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0.77% while profit saw a significant decrease of 15.35% year over year. For the quarter, profit stood at ₹34.97 crore with total revenue reaching ₹205.7 crore.
Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 1.73%, and profit saw a rise of 5.78%. However, the overall financial health reflected some challenges, particularly in profit margins.
In terms of expenses, Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.26% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.01% year-over-year, contributing to the decline in profitability.
The operating income for the quarter was up by 6.66% compared to the previous quarter but showed a stark decrease of 32.88% year-over-year, highlighting the need for strategic adjustments.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 came in at ₹13.28, marking a decrease of 13.93% year-over-year, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's profitability trajectory.
Nucleus Software Exports has reported a return of -5.75% over the last week, -37.52% over the last six months, and -5.88% year-to-date, indicating a challenging market environment for the company.
Currently, Nucleus Software Exports boasts a market capitalization of ₹2521.18 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1729.9 and a low of ₹921, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.
Nucleus Software Exports Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|205.7
|202.2
|+1.73%
|204.13
|+0.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|137.1
|136.74
|+0.26%
|123.5
|+11.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.58
|3.94
|-9.14%
|3.52
|+1.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|176.08
|174.43
|+0.95%
|160
|+10.05%
|Operating Income
|29.62
|27.77
|+6.66%
|44.13
|-32.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|45
|46.6
|-3.43%
|55.92
|-19.53%
|Net Income
|34.97
|33.06
|+5.78%
|41.31
|-15.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.28
|12.35
|+7.53%
|15.43
|-13.93%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹34.97Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹205.7Cr