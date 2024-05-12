Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 111.6% YOY

Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 Results Live : Nuvama Wealth Management declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 64.59% & the profit increased by 111.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.84% and the profit increased by 2.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.92% q-o-q and increased by 28.36% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 9.74% q-o-q and increased by 196.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹50.17 for Q4 which increased by 151.28% Y-o-Y. Nuvama Wealth Management has delivered -5.04% return in the last 1 week, 86.31% return in the last 6 months and 40.26% YTD return.

Currently, Nuvama Wealth Management has a market cap of ₹17803.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5500 & ₹2100 respectively. As of 12 May, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Nuvama Wealth Management Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 868.53 783.58 +10.84% 527.71 +64.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 250.62 232.22 +7.92% 195.24 +28.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 45.13 44.64 +1.1% 31.38 +43.81% Total Operating Expense 483.99 433.18 +11.73% 398.22 +21.54% Operating Income 384.54 350.4 +9.74% 129.49 +196.97% Net Income Before Taxes 237.29 230.68 +2.87% 112.03 +111.8% Net Income 180.75 176.33 +2.51% 85.42 +111.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 50.17 49.43 +1.5% 19.97 +151.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹180.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹868.53Cr

