Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 111.6% YOY

Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 Results Live : Nuvama Wealth Management declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 64.59% & the profit increased by 111.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.84% and the profit increased by 2.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.92% q-o-q and increased by 28.36% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 9.74% q-o-q and increased by 196.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹50.17 for Q4 which increased by 151.28% Y-o-Y. Nuvama Wealth Management has delivered -5.04% return in the last 1 week, 86.31% return in the last 6 months and 40.26% YTD return.
Currently, Nuvama Wealth Management has a market cap of ₹17803.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5500 & ₹2100 respectively. As of 12 May, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Nuvama Wealth Management Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|868.53
|783.58
|+10.84%
|527.71
|+64.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|250.62
|232.22
|+7.92%
|195.24
|+28.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|45.13
|44.64
|+1.1%
|31.38
|+43.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|483.99
|433.18
|+11.73%
|398.22
|+21.54%
|Operating Income
|384.54
|350.4
|+9.74%
|129.49
|+196.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|237.29
|230.68
|+2.87%
|112.03
|+111.8%
|Net Income
|180.75
|176.33
|+2.51%
|85.42
|+111.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|50.17
|49.43
|+1.5%
|19.97
|+151.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹180.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹868.53Cr
