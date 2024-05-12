Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 111.6% YOY

Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 111.6% YOY

Livemint

Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 64.59% YoY & profit increased by 111.6% YoY

Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 Results Live

Nuvama Wealth Management Q4 Results Live : Nuvama Wealth Management declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 64.59% & the profit increased by 111.6% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.84% and the profit increased by 2.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.92% q-o-q and increased by 28.36% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 9.74% q-o-q and increased by 196.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 50.17 for Q4 which increased by 151.28% Y-o-Y. Nuvama Wealth Management has delivered -5.04% return in the last 1 week, 86.31% return in the last 6 months and 40.26% YTD return.

Currently, Nuvama Wealth Management has a market cap of 17803.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5500 & 2100 respectively. As of 12 May, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Nuvama Wealth Management Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue868.53783.58+10.84%527.71+64.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total250.62232.22+7.92%195.24+28.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization45.1344.64+1.1%31.38+43.81%
Total Operating Expense483.99433.18+11.73%398.22+21.54%
Operating Income384.54350.4+9.74%129.49+196.97%
Net Income Before Taxes237.29230.68+2.87%112.03+111.8%
Net Income180.75176.33+2.51%85.42+111.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS50.1749.43+1.5%19.97+151.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹180.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹868.53Cr

