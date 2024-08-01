Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 80.36% YOY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q1 Results Live : Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.02% & the profit decreased by 80.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.12% and the profit decreased by 97.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.26% q-o-q & decreased by 10.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 53.37% q-o-q & decreased by 14.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q1 which decreased by 80% Y-o-Y.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered 2.71% return in the last 1 week, -1.87% return in last 6 months and -7.28% YTD return.
Currently the Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has a market cap of ₹12508.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹398 & ₹291.3 respectively.
As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2636.48
|2933.44
|-10.12%
|2805.5
|-6.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|886.52
|966.32
|-8.26%
|992.47
|-10.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|216.2
|218.07
|-0.86%
|243.69
|-11.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|2509.31
|2660.7
|-5.69%
|2656.65
|-5.55%
|Operating Income
|127.17
|272.74
|-53.37%
|148.85
|-14.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.09
|155.01
|-96.72%
|23.71
|-78.53%
|Net Income
|2.84
|100.35
|-97.17%
|14.46
|-80.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|2.81
|-97.15%
|0.4
|-80%
