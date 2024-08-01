Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 80.36% YOY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q1 Results Live : Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.02% & the profit decreased by 80.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.12% and the profit decreased by 97.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.26% q-o-q & decreased by 10.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 53.37% q-o-q & decreased by 14.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q1 which decreased by 80% Y-o-Y.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered 2.71% return in the last 1 week, -1.87% return in last 6 months and -7.28% YTD return.

Currently the Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has a market cap of ₹12508.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹398 & ₹291.3 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2636.48 2933.44 -10.12% 2805.5 -6.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 886.52 966.32 -8.26% 992.47 -10.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 216.2 218.07 -0.86% 243.69 -11.28% Total Operating Expense 2509.31 2660.7 -5.69% 2656.65 -5.55% Operating Income 127.17 272.74 -53.37% 148.85 -14.56% Net Income Before Taxes 5.09 155.01 -96.72% 23.71 -78.53% Net Income 2.84 100.35 -97.17% 14.46 -80.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 2.81 -97.15% 0.4 -80%