Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 80.36% YOY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 80.36% YOY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q1 Results Live : Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.02% & the profit decreased by 80.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 10.12% and the profit decreased by 97.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.26% q-o-q & decreased by 10.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 53.37% q-o-q & decreased by 14.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q1 which decreased by 80% Y-o-Y.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered 2.71% return in the last 1 week, -1.87% return in last 6 months and -7.28% YTD return.

Currently the Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has a market cap of 12508.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of 398 & 291.3 respectively.

As of 01 Aug, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2636.482933.44-10.12%2805.5-6.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total886.52966.32-8.26%992.47-10.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization216.2218.07-0.86%243.69-11.28%
Total Operating Expense2509.312660.7-5.69%2656.65-5.55%
Operating Income127.17272.74-53.37%148.85-14.56%
Net Income Before Taxes5.09155.01-96.72%23.71-78.53%
Net Income2.84100.35-97.17%14.46-80.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.082.81-97.15%0.4-80%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.84Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2636.48Cr

