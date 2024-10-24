Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 results: loss at ₹85.17Cr, Revenue decreased by 11.83% YoY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 Results Live : Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has reported its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. Announced on October 23, 2024, the company recorded a loss of ₹85.17 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of ₹1.53 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company's topline experienced a decline of 11.83% year-over-year, with revenue also dipping by 13.95% compared to the previous quarter. This decline has raised concerns among investors and analysts alike, as the company struggles to maintain profitability.

In terms of expenses, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported a reduction in selling, general, and administrative costs, which decreased by 11.41% quarter-over-quarter and 8.08% year-over-year. However, this cost-cutting measure was insufficient to offset the dramatic fall in operating income, which plummeted by 97.27% quarter-over-quarter and 96.67% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-2.38, marking a staggering 6050% decline year-over-year. This alarming statistic reflects the company's ongoing struggles and the impact of economic challenges in the construction sector.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation's stock has also seen a negative trend, delivering a -6.11% return in the last week, -2.13% in the past six months, and a substantial -11.01% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is reported at ₹12,157.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹398 and a low of ₹291.3.

As of October 24, 2024, analysts' coverage of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation presents a mixed outlook. Out of 15 analysts, 1 has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, while 1 has rated it as 'Sell'. Conversely, there are 6 'Hold' ratings, 4 'Buy' ratings, and 3 'Strong Buy' ratings. The consensus recommendation remains a cautious 'Buy'.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2268.58 2636.48 -13.95% 2572.97 -11.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 785.35 886.52 -11.41% 854.35 -8.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 215.29 216.2 -0.42% 225.63 -4.58% Total Operating Expense 2265.11 2509.31 -9.73% 2468.65 -8.24% Operating Income 3.47 127.17 -97.27% 104.32 -96.67% Net Income Before Taxes -117.64 5.09 -2411.2% -29.61 -297.3% Net Income -85.17 2.84 -3098.94% 1.53 -5666.67% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.38 0.08 -3075% 0.04 -6050%