Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 results: loss at 85.17Cr, Revenue decreased by 11.83% YoY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 results: loss at ₹85.17Cr, Revenue decreased by 11.83% YoY

Livemint

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 11.83% YoY & loss at 85.17Cr

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 Results Live

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q2 Results Live : Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has reported its Q2 results for the fiscal year, revealing a significant downturn in financial performance. Announced on October 23, 2024, the company recorded a loss of 85.17 crore, a stark contrast to the profit of 1.53 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company's topline experienced a decline of 11.83% year-over-year, with revenue also dipping by 13.95% compared to the previous quarter. This decline has raised concerns among investors and analysts alike, as the company struggles to maintain profitability.

In terms of expenses, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation reported a reduction in selling, general, and administrative costs, which decreased by 11.41% quarter-over-quarter and 8.08% year-over-year. However, this cost-cutting measure was insufficient to offset the dramatic fall in operating income, which plummeted by 97.27% quarter-over-quarter and 96.67% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -2.38, marking a staggering 6050% decline year-over-year. This alarming statistic reflects the company's ongoing struggles and the impact of economic challenges in the construction sector.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation's stock has also seen a negative trend, delivering a -6.11% return in the last week, -2.13% in the past six months, and a substantial -11.01% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is reported at 12,157.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 398 and a low of 291.3.

As of October 24, 2024, analysts' coverage of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation presents a mixed outlook. Out of 15 analysts, 1 has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, while 1 has rated it as 'Sell'. Conversely, there are 6 'Hold' ratings, 4 'Buy' ratings, and 3 'Strong Buy' ratings. The consensus recommendation remains a cautious 'Buy'.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2268.582636.48-13.95%2572.97-11.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total785.35886.52-11.41%854.35-8.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization215.29216.2-0.42%225.63-4.58%
Total Operating Expense2265.112509.31-9.73%2468.65-8.24%
Operating Income3.47127.17-97.27%104.32-96.67%
Net Income Before Taxes-117.645.09-2411.2%-29.61-297.3%
Net Income-85.172.84-3098.94%1.53-5666.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.380.08-3075%0.04-6050%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-85.17Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2268.58Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

