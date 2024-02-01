Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 FY24 results: profit at 31.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.05% YoY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 FY24 results: profit at 31.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.05% YoY

Livemint

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 7.05% YoY & profit at 31.03Cr

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.05% & the profit came at 31.03cr. It is noteworthy that Nuvoco Vistas Corporation had declared a loss of 75.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.7% q-o-q & decreased by 2.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 71.74% q-o-q & increased by 525.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.87 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 141.23% Y-o-Y.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered a 3.45% return in the last 1 week, -1.55% return in the last 6 months, and -7.12% YTD return.

Currently, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has a market cap of 12687.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 398 & 288 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2420.982572.97-5.91%2604.59-7.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total797.13854.35-6.7%818.92-2.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization231.25225.63+2.49%239.67-3.51%
Total Operating Expense2241.822468.65-9.19%2575.95-12.97%
Operating Income179.16104.32+71.74%28.64+525.56%
Net Income Before Taxes56.82-29.61+291.89%-100.7+156.43%
Net Income31.031.53+1928.1%-75.29+141.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.870.04+2075%-2.11+141.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.03Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2420.98Cr

