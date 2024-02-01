Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 FY24 results: profit at 31.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.05% YoY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.05% & the profit came at ₹31.03cr. It is noteworthy that Nuvoco Vistas Corporation had declared a loss of ₹75.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.7% q-o-q & decreased by 2.66% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 71.74% q-o-q & increased by 525.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.87 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 141.23% Y-o-Y.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered a 3.45% return in the last 1 week, -1.55% return in the last 6 months, and -7.12% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has a market cap of ₹12687.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹398 & ₹288 respectively. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2420.98 2572.97 -5.91% 2604.59 -7.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 797.13 854.35 -6.7% 818.92 -2.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 231.25 225.63 +2.49% 239.67 -3.51% Total Operating Expense 2241.82 2468.65 -9.19% 2575.95 -12.97% Operating Income 179.16 104.32 +71.74% 28.64 +525.56% Net Income Before Taxes 56.82 -29.61 +291.89% -100.7 +156.43% Net Income 31.03 1.53 +1928.1% -75.29 +141.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.87 0.04 +2075% -2.11 +141.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.03Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2420.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!