Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 FY24 results: profit at 31.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 7.05% YoY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.05% & the profit came at ₹31.03cr. It is noteworthy that Nuvoco Vistas Corporation had declared a loss of ₹75.29cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.7% q-o-q & decreased by 2.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 71.74% q-o-q & increased by 525.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.87 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 141.23% Y-o-Y.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered a 3.45% return in the last 1 week, -1.55% return in the last 6 months, and -7.12% YTD return.
Currently, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has a market cap of ₹12687.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹398 & ₹288 respectively.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2420.98
|2572.97
|-5.91%
|2604.59
|-7.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|797.13
|854.35
|-6.7%
|818.92
|-2.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|231.25
|225.63
|+2.49%
|239.67
|-3.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|2241.82
|2468.65
|-9.19%
|2575.95
|-12.97%
|Operating Income
|179.16
|104.32
|+71.74%
|28.64
|+525.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|56.82
|-29.61
|+291.89%
|-100.7
|+156.43%
|Net Income
|31.03
|1.53
|+1928.1%
|-75.29
|+141.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.87
|0.04
|+2075%
|-2.11
|+141.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.03Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2420.98Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!