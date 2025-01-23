Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline decrease of 0.48% and a significant loss of ₹61.37 Cr. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of ₹31.03 Cr reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, it is worth noting that the company experienced a 6.21% revenue growth compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a rise of 6.06% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.49% year-on-year. This uptick in expenses may have contributed to the overall loss.
In terms of operating income, there was a significant increase of 1077.81% quarter-on-quarter, but a stark decrease of 77.19% year-on-year. This fluctuation indicates underlying challenges in maintaining consistent profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-1.72, reflecting a drastic decrease of 297.7% year-on-year, further emphasizing the financial struggles faced by the company in this quarter.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered a 2.23% return in the last week, a 2.14% return in the last 6 months, and a modest 0.7% year-to-date return.
Currently, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation boasts a market capitalization of ₹12,596.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹385.65 and a low of ₹291.3.
As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have issued Sell ratings, 6 analysts hold a Hold rating, 3 analysts have rated it as Buy, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation, as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to Hold, suggesting a cautious approach to investing in Nuvoco Vistas Corporation amid its recent financial challenges.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2409.36
|2268.58
|+6.21%
|2420.98
|-0.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|832.93
|785.35
|+6.06%
|797.13
|+4.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|217.38
|215.29
|+0.97%
|231.25
|-6%
|Total Operating Expense
|2368.49
|2265.11
|+4.56%
|2241.82
|+5.65%
|Operating Income
|40.87
|3.47
|+1077.81%
|179.16
|-77.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-84.71
|-117.64
|+27.99%
|56.82
|-249.08%
|Net Income
|-61.37
|-85.17
|+27.94%
|31.03
|-297.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.72
|-2.38
|+27.73%
|0.87
|-297.7%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.