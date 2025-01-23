Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹61.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 0.48% YoY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline decrease of 0.48% and a significant loss of ₹61.37 Cr. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of ₹31.03 Cr reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, it is worth noting that the company experienced a 6.21% revenue growth compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a rise of 6.06% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.49% year-on-year. This uptick in expenses may have contributed to the overall loss.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 Results

In terms of operating income, there was a significant increase of 1077.81% quarter-on-quarter, but a stark decrease of 77.19% year-on-year. This fluctuation indicates underlying challenges in maintaining consistent profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-1.72, reflecting a drastic decrease of 297.7% year-on-year, further emphasizing the financial struggles faced by the company in this quarter.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered a 2.23% return in the last week, a 2.14% return in the last 6 months, and a modest 0.7% year-to-date return.

Currently, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation boasts a market capitalization of ₹12,596.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹385.65 and a low of ₹291.3.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have issued Sell ratings, 6 analysts hold a Hold rating, 3 analysts have rated it as Buy, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation, as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to Hold, suggesting a cautious approach to investing in Nuvoco Vistas Corporation amid its recent financial challenges.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2409.36 2268.58 +6.21% 2420.98 -0.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 832.93 785.35 +6.06% 797.13 +4.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 217.38 215.29 +0.97% 231.25 -6% Total Operating Expense 2368.49 2265.11 +4.56% 2241.82 +5.65% Operating Income 40.87 3.47 +1077.81% 179.16 -77.19% Net Income Before Taxes -84.71 -117.64 +27.99% 56.82 -249.08% Net Income -61.37 -85.17 +27.94% 31.03 -297.78% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.72 -2.38 +27.73% 0.87 -297.7%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.