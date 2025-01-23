Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹61.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 0.48% YoY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0.48% YoY & loss at 61.37Cr

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline decrease of 0.48% and a significant loss of 61.37 Cr. This marks a stark contrast to the profit of 31.03 Cr reported during the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, it is worth noting that the company experienced a 6.21% revenue growth compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, General, and Administrative expenses saw a rise of 6.06% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 4.49% year-on-year. This uptick in expenses may have contributed to the overall loss.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q3 Results

In terms of operating income, there was a significant increase of 1077.81% quarter-on-quarter, but a stark decrease of 77.19% year-on-year. This fluctuation indicates underlying challenges in maintaining consistent profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at -1.72, reflecting a drastic decrease of 297.7% year-on-year, further emphasizing the financial struggles faced by the company in this quarter.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered a 2.23% return in the last week, a 2.14% return in the last 6 months, and a modest 0.7% year-to-date return.

Currently, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation boasts a market capitalization of 12,596.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of 385.65 and a low of 291.3.

As of 23 Jan, 2025, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have issued Sell ratings, 6 analysts hold a Hold rating, 3 analysts have rated it as Buy, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation, as of 23 Jan, 2025, is to Hold, suggesting a cautious approach to investing in Nuvoco Vistas Corporation amid its recent financial challenges.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2409.362268.58+6.21%2420.98-0.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total832.93785.35+6.06%797.13+4.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization217.38215.29+0.97%231.25-6%
Total Operating Expense2368.492265.11+4.56%2241.82+5.65%
Operating Income40.873.47+1077.81%179.16-77.19%
Net Income Before Taxes-84.71-117.64+27.99%56.82-249.08%
Net Income-61.37-85.17+27.94%31.03-297.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.72-2.38+27.73%0.87-297.7%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-61.37Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2409.36Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
