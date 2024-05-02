Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.09% YOY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q4 Results Live : Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 0.17% & the profit decreased by 50.09% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.17% and the profit increased by 223.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.22% q-o-q & increased by 2.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 52.23% q-o-q & increased by 203.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.81 for Q4 which decreased by 78.35% Y-o-Y.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, -0.54% return in the last 6 months and -11.48% YTD return.

Currently, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has a market cap of ₹12093.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹398 & ₹291.3 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2933.44 2420.98 +21.17% 2928.5 +0.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 966.32 797.13 +21.22% 941.32 +2.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 218.07 231.25 -5.7% 239.13 -8.81% Total Operating Expense 2660.7 2241.82 +18.68% 3192.99 -16.67% Operating Income 272.74 179.16 +52.23% -264.49 +203.12% Net Income Before Taxes 155.01 56.82 +172.81% -399.48 +138.8% Net Income 100.35 31.03 +223.4% 201.06 -50.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.81 0.87 +222.99% 12.98 -78.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹100.35Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2933.44Cr

