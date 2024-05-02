Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.09% YOY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q4 Results Live : Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 0.17% & the profit decreased by 50.09% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.17% and the profit increased by 223.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.22% q-o-q & increased by 2.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 52.23% q-o-q & increased by 203.12% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.81 for Q4 which decreased by 78.35% Y-o-Y.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, -0.54% return in the last 6 months and -11.48% YTD return.
Currently, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has a market cap of ₹12093.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹398 & ₹291.3 respectively.
As of 02 May, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2933.44
|2420.98
|+21.17%
|2928.5
|+0.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|966.32
|797.13
|+21.22%
|941.32
|+2.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|218.07
|231.25
|-5.7%
|239.13
|-8.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|2660.7
|2241.82
|+18.68%
|3192.99
|-16.67%
|Operating Income
|272.74
|179.16
|+52.23%
|-264.49
|+203.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|155.01
|56.82
|+172.81%
|-399.48
|+138.8%
|Net Income
|100.35
|31.03
|+223.4%
|201.06
|-50.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.81
|0.87
|+222.99%
|12.98
|-78.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹100.35Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2933.44Cr
