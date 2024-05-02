Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.09% YOY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 50.09% YOY

Livemint

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.17% YoY & profit decreased by 50.09% YoY

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q4 Results Live

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Q4 Results Live : Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 0.17% & the profit decreased by 50.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.17% and the profit increased by 223.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 21.22% q-o-q & increased by 2.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 52.23% q-o-q & increased by 203.12% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.81 for Q4 which decreased by 78.35% Y-o-Y.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, -0.54% return in the last 6 months and -11.48% YTD return.

Currently, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has a market cap of 12093.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 398 & 291.3 respectively.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2933.442420.98+21.17%2928.5+0.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total966.32797.13+21.22%941.32+2.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization218.07231.25-5.7%239.13-8.81%
Total Operating Expense2660.72241.82+18.68%3192.99-16.67%
Operating Income272.74179.16+52.23%-264.49+203.12%
Net Income Before Taxes155.0156.82+172.81%-399.48+138.8%
Net Income100.3531.03+223.4%201.06-50.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.810.87+222.99%12.98-78.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹100.35Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2933.44Cr

