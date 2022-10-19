Nvidia, applied materials warnings cast shadow on chip-earnings season

Applied Materials Inc., one of the largest makers of chip-manufacturing equipment, this month said that its sales for its current quarter should be around $400 million lower than it previously anticipated after the U.S. restrictions came out. The graphics-chip specialist Nvidia Corp., the U.S.’s largest chip company by market value, warned in August that it could take a quarterly sales hit of as much as $400 million after the U.S. government notified the company about limits on the sale of some of its products to China.