Nvidia posts record revenue as videogaming sales soar

Mr. Huang now has his sights set on the so-called metaverse, a loosely defined group of online realms where users playing as avatars can hang out and participate in immersive experiences with others. Nvidia is offering software called Omniverse Enterprise that offers collaboration and simulation tools such as the ability to create interactive artificial-intelligence avatars. The company has billed the set of tools as foundational to creating and connecting virtual worlds and customers can gain access to them on a subscription basis. Mr. Huang has said he thinks the metaverse economy has the potential to be bigger than the current one.

