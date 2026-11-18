Nvidia reported a 103% year-on-year jump in revenue to $115.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by strong growth in its business. The results come amid a leadership transition after CEO Jensen Huang resigned on 12 November.

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The company posted revenue of $115.8 billion for the quarter ended 25 October 2026, up 20% from $96.2 billion in the previous quarter and compared with $57 billion in the year-ago period.

Here are the key takeaways from Nvidia, a global leader in AI and accelerated computing, on its Q3 fiscal 2027 results.

Key financial highlights

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How much revenue did Nvidia report in Q3 FY2027? ⌵ Nvidia reported $115.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended 25 October 2026, up 103% year on year and 20% from the previous quarter. 2 What drove Nvidia's Q3 FY2027 revenue growth? ⌵ Data Centre revenue reached a record $107.6 billion, up 110% year on year. Edge Computing revenue also grew 42% to $8.2 billion. 3 What is Nvidia's revenue forecast for Q4 FY2027? ⌵ Nvidia expects fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%. Its forecast excludes data centre compute revenue from China. 4 Who is leading Nvidia while it searches for a permanent CEO? ⌵ Longtime CFO Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO. Nvidia's board says it will consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent role. 5 Does Nvidia's board plan to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ No. The board said it does not intend to reinstate Huang and will conduct a thorough search for a permanent CEO.

According to its press release dated 17 November, Nvidia's financial performance during the third quarter of fiscal 2027 included:

Revenue: $115.8 billion, up 103% year-on-year.

Net income: $65.3 billion, up 105% year-on-year.

Operating income: $77.5 billion, up 115% year-on-year.

Diluted EPS: $2.70, up 108% year-on-year.

Gross margin: 74.8%, compared with 73.4% in Q3 FY26. Revenue segment highlights Data Centre revenue: Reached a record $107.6 billion in Q3 2027, up 110% year-on-year and 21% sequentially. Nvidia reported $2.4 billion in Data Centre Hopper product shipments to China during the quarter.

Edge Computing revenue: Increased 42% year-on-year and 14% quarter-on-quarter to $8.2 billion. Growth was supported by strong Blackwell workstation sales and demand for edge computing in Physical AI applications.

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Nvidia Q4 revenue outlook Nvidia expects revenue to reach $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027.

“NVIDIA is not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in its outlook,” it added. It expects GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins to range between 71% and 72%.

Board says CEO search will cover internal and external candidates The financial results come against the backdrop of a leadership change. On 12 November, Nvidia's board accepted Jensen Huang's voluntary resignation as president, CEO and board member following the disclosure of personal behaviour that was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct and cultural standards.

The board appointed longtime CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO and said it does not intend to reinstate Huang.

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Nvidia chair Harvey Jones said the search for a permanent CEO would consider both internal and external candidates.

“We're going to look into internal candidates as well as external candidates,” Jones said, adding that the next CEO would need to navigate changes in advanced silicon technologies and national security dynamics.

“So the search will be thorough and we want to install the permanent CEO as quickly as possible. But we won't expedite [the process] before finding exactly the right person,” he added.

Jones also ruled out the possibility of Huang returning to the top position, reiterating the board's decision: “The NVIDIA Board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.”

Also Read | Nvidia CEO controversy: 5 global market risks Indian investors should watch

Share buyback and dividend announced by Nvidia Nvidia returned $28.1 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends during the third quarter. The company also has approximately $227.3 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorisation.

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Its board approved an additional $150 billion in share repurchase authorisation in September 2026.

Nvidia will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on 23 December to shareholders as of the record date of 2 December 2026.

“Our momentum is real. NVIDIA is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people,” said Colette Kress, interim CEO and executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nvidia.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only.

About the Author Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related ...Read More ✕ Sheetal Goel Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance.



She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.