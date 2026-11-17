US chipmaker Nvidia is all set to report its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, its first since co-founder Jensen Huang's departure as CEO nearly a week ago. Interim CEO Colette Kress, who had been the company's CFO, will host the call.

Beyond the financial performance in the previous quarter, the call attains significance as the second-most valuable company in the world is at a crossroads, with Huang, who has led Nvidia since 1993, no longer leading it. Kress, who has been with Nvidia since 2013 and has stepped into the shoes of Huang, is expected to address the scandals, including the co-founders' affairs with an alleged Chinese spy and two employees, during the call. The Nvidia board is currently continuing its investigations into Huang.

'Not business as usual' "I can't imagine it would be business as usual," Jacob Bourne of Emarketer told AFP.

"If they try to keep a business-as-usual tone in the call, I think that it probably wouldn't be well received," he added.

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Analysts will be watching for signs of whether Kress will slow Huang's aggressive investment strategy, which saw him commit tens of billions of dollars to AI companies.

According to analysts, in the third quarter, Nvidia is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on revenue of $109.15 billion, up from $1.30 and $57 billion in Q3 last year.

Data Center revenue is projected to peak at $101.85 billion, with Hyperscale bringing in $53.61 billion and AI Clouds, Industrial, & Enterprise at $48.64 billion.

Will Kress slow down Nvidia's investments? Luke Rahbari, CEO of Equity Armor Investments, which holds Nvidia shares, said Kress would likely face pointed questions about the company's financing commitments to AI firms.

"Are you going to honor those? What are you going to do with those?" he said.

He said investors would also closely watch Nvidia's guidance on future sales, along with its chip sales in Asia, particularly Singapore, where Megaspeed, the China-linked neocloud company in which the alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang served as an executive.

Nvidia, the biggest beneficiary of AI boom Nvidia, which started as a graphics card maker for gaming PCs, made a fortune from the current AI boom, catapulting it to the world’s most valuable company in 2024. Nvidia’s GPUs became the backbone of the AI revolution as some of the biggest names in the industry queued up to buy the most advanced chips to train their Large Language Models (LLMs).

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