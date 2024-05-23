Active Stocks
Wed May 22 2024 15:59:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.30 -0.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.75 1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.30 -1.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.40 0.40%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,700.40 0.19%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nvidia soars on surging AI chip demand, profit skyrockets. Top 10 highlights
BackBack

Nvidia soars on surging AI chip demand, profit skyrockets. Top 10 highlights

Livemint

Its net income rose more than sevenfold compared to a year earlier, jumping to $14.88 billion in its first quarter that ended April 28 from $2.04 billion a year earlier. Revenue more than tripled, rising to $26.04 billion from $7.19 billion in the previous year.

California-based Nvidia reported earnings per share adjusted to exclude one-time items of $6.12, well above the $5.60 Wall Street analysts had expectedPremium
California-based Nvidia reported earnings per share adjusted to exclude one-time items of $6.12, well above the $5.60 Wall Street analysts had expected

Nvidia Corp. reported blockbuster earnings on Wednesday, with its profit and revenue soaring as the company's dominance in chips for artificial intelligence applications fueled extraordinary demand. The results showcased Nvidia's position at the forefront of the AI boom, as per an Associated Press report.

Also Read | Wall Street today: US stocks drift ahead of Fed minutes, Nvidia drops as investors await earnings

Here are the top 10 highlights from Nvidia's results

Net income surged to $14.88 billion in the first quarter ended April 28, up more than sevenfold from $2.04 billion a year earlier.

Revenue tripled to $26.04 billion from $7.19 billion in the previous year's quarter.

Also Read | Nvidia earnings could spark $200 billion swing in shares, options show

Adjusted earnings per share of $6.12 exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $5.60.

Nvidia announced a 10-for-1 stock split.

Also Read | An Nvidia co-founder’s latest bet: Making ‘Quantum Valley’ in New York

The company increased its dividend to 10 cents per share from 4 cents.

Shares rose 6% in after-hours trading to $1006.89.

Also Read | Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 7.97% YOY

Nvidia now boasts the third-highest market value on Wall Street, behind only Microsoft and Apple.

"The next industrial revolution has begun," CEO Jensen Huang declared.

Huang predicted companies will use Nvidia chips to build "AI factories" producing "artificial intelligence."

He said AI models are becoming "multimodal" and able to "reason and plan."

"Training AI models is becoming a faster process as they learn to become 'multimodal' — that is, capable of understanding text, speech, images, video and 3-D data — and also 'learn to reason and plan,'" Huang added, as quoted by AP.

Analysts praised Nvidia's performance, with Jacob Bourne of Emarketer remarking, "Nvidia defies gravity again." While tech giants aim to reduce dependence on Nvidia's AI hardware, "they're not quite there yet," Bourne said, as quoted by AP.

(With Inputs from AP)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 23 May 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue