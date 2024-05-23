Nvidia Corp. reported blockbuster earnings on Wednesday, with its profit and revenue soaring as the company's dominance in chips for artificial intelligence applications fueled extraordinary demand. The results showcased Nvidia's position at the forefront of the AI boom, as per an Associated Press report.

Also Read | Wall Street today: US stocks drift ahead of Fed minutes, Nvidia drops as investors await earnings

Here are the top 10 highlights from Nvidia's results

Net income surged to $14.88 billion in the first quarter ended April 28, up more than sevenfold from $2.04 billion a year earlier.

Revenue tripled to $26.04 billion from $7.19 billion in the previous year's quarter.

Also Read | Nvidia earnings could spark $200 billion swing in shares, options show

Adjusted earnings per share of $6.12 exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $5.60.

Nvidia announced a 10-for-1 stock split.

Also Read | An Nvidia co-founder’s latest bet: Making ‘Quantum Valley’ in New York

The company increased its dividend to 10 cents per share from 4 cents.

Shares rose 6% in after-hours trading to $1006.89.

Also Read | Data Patterns India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 7.97% YOY

Nvidia now boasts the third-highest market value on Wall Street, behind only Microsoft and Apple.

"The next industrial revolution has begun," CEO Jensen Huang declared.

Huang predicted companies will use Nvidia chips to build "AI factories" producing "artificial intelligence."

He said AI models are becoming "multimodal" and able to "reason and plan."

"Training AI models is becoming a faster process as they learn to become 'multimodal' — that is, capable of understanding text, speech, images, video and 3-D data — and also 'learn to reason and plan,'" Huang added, as quoted by AP.

Analysts praised Nvidia's performance, with Jacob Bourne of Emarketer remarking, "Nvidia defies gravity again." While tech giants aim to reduce dependence on Nvidia's AI hardware, "they're not quite there yet," Bourne said, as quoted by AP.

(With Inputs from AP)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!