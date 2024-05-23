Nvidia soars on surging AI chip demand, profit skyrockets. Top 10 highlights
Its net income rose more than sevenfold compared to a year earlier, jumping to $14.88 billion in its first quarter that ended April 28 from $2.04 billion a year earlier. Revenue more than tripled, rising to $26.04 billion from $7.19 billion in the previous year.
Nvidia Corp. reported blockbuster earnings on Wednesday, with its profit and revenue soaring as the company's dominance in chips for artificial intelligence applications fueled extraordinary demand. The results showcased Nvidia's position at the forefront of the AI boom, as per an Associated Press report.