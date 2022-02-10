Nykaa's consolidated profit drops 58% to 29 crore; revenue up

The company got listed in November last year and saw its stock surging nearly 80% on the listing day. The stock had then witnessed a rise of as much as 129% to touch an all-time intraday high of ₹2,573.70, before it pared gains and fell nearly 40%. This was in line with the trend that other new-age listed companies such as One97 Communications parent of Paytm, Zomato and PB Fintech, which owns Policy Bazar, witnessed on listing.