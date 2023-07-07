Nykaa Q1 business update: Revenue expected to grow in mid-twenties; Beauty and Personal Care categories remains strong2 min read 07 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Nykaa expects its Q1FY24 consolidated revenue to grow in the mid-twenties YoY, with strong demand in the beauty and personal care categories. However, it anticipates slower growth in the fashion category due to a discretionary spending slowdown.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs retail stores under the name Nykaa, expects its consolidated revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to grow in the mid-twenties on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×