Nykaa Q1 Results: Net profit drops 27% to ₹3.3 crore, revenue up 24% YoY

Nykaa Q1 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures , which operates beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 11, reporting a decline of 27 per cent in net profit at ₹3.3 crore, compared to ₹4.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹1,422 crore, registering a growth of 24 per cent, compared to ₹1,148 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses rose 22 per cent to ₹1,418.8 crore during the June quarter, compared to ₹1,148 crore in the last year period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter reported a growth of 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹73.5 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 5.2 per cent, up 116 basis points, compared to 4 per cent in the year-ago period.

During the June quarter, Nykaa's gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew 24 per cent YoY to ₹2,667.8 crore. The physical retail space increased by 43 per cent YoY with 152 stores as of June 30, 2023. GMV of the beauty and personal care segment stood at ₹1,850 crore, reporting a growth of 24 per cent YoY. The segment's order book grew 17 per cent to ₹0.95 crore during the June quarter.

‘’Dot & Key, acquired by Nykaa in 2021, has witnessed a GMV growth of over 5 times since it became part of the Nykaa ecosystem. The brand is profitable and has crossed an annualized GMV run rate (based on Q1 FY2024 GMV) of ₹300 crore'', said Nykaa in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The fashion segment's GMV grew 12 per cent in Q1 FY24, slower than the long-term trajectory. However, post the quarter, the business has witnessed positive momentum, with July’23 observing a healthy year on year growth supported by the success of the flagship ‘Hot Pink Sale’. Orders grew 12 per cent YoY to ₹0.13 crore for the June quarter on the Nykaa Fashion platform.

The Others Business Vertical, of which Superstore By Nykaa, constitutes a significant share, witnessed a GMV growth of 92 per cent YoY to ₹1,66.3 crore, contributing to 6.1 per cent of the consolidated GMV in Q1FY24.

"Our beauty vertical continues to shape into an ecosystem of its own – with steady and balanced growth across our online platforms, physical footprint as well as our consumer brands" said Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD, and CEO.

‘’Fashion’s consumer brands also experienced steady growth with our own labels now spanning across categories – westernwear, indianwear, lingerie, menswear, accessories and much more. Nykaa Fashion’s growth in the quarter was much ahead than the industry growth but below its long-term trajectory,'' added Nayar.

On August 11, shares of Nykaa settled 0.34 per cent higher at ₹146.25 apiece on the BSE.

