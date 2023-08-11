Nykaa Q1 Results: Net profit drops 27% to ₹3.3 crore, revenue up 24% YoY

Nykaa Q1 Results: Net profit drops 27% to ₹3.3 crore, revenue up 24% YoY2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Nykaa Q1 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, released its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on August 11, reporting a decline of 27 per cent in net profit at ₹3.3 crore, compared to ₹4.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.