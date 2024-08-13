Nykaa Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 152% to ₹13 crore, revenue up 23% YoY

  • Nykaa Q1 Results: The Falguni Nayar-led compan's revenue from operations rose 23 per cent to 1,746 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Nykaa Q1 Results: Net profit surged 152 per cent in June quarter; In Picture: A Nykaa store in New Delhi, Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
Nykaa Q1 Results: Net profit surged 152 per cent in June quarter; In Picture: A Nykaa store in New Delhi, Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Nykaa Q1 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the leading beauty and personal care (BPC) firm Nykaa, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), reporting a surge of 152 per cent in consolidated net profit at 13.6 crore, compared to 5.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Falguni Nayar-led compan's revenue from operations rose 23 per cent to 1,746 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, compared to 1,422 crore in the year-ago period.

13 Aug 2024
