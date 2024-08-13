Nykaa Q1 Results: Net profit zooms 152% to ₹13 crore, revenue up 23% YoY
- Nykaa Q1 Results: The Falguni Nayar-led compan's revenue from operations rose 23 per cent to ₹1,746 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nykaa Q1 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the leading beauty and personal care (BPC) firm Nykaa, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), reporting a surge of 152 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹13.6 crore, compared to ₹5.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.
The Falguni Nayar-led compan's revenue from operations rose 23 per cent to ₹1,746 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, compared to ₹1,422 crore in the year-ago period.