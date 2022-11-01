Nykaa Q2 net profit rises over 330%; shares surge. Key highlights1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 01:41 PM IST
- Nykaa shares rose over 4% on the BSE in afternoon deals after Q2 results
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs online fashion retailer Nykaa, on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.2 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23), up more than 330% as compared to ₹1 crore in the year ago quarter. The company had reported a profit of ₹5 crore in the previous quarter of June 2022.