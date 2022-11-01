Nykaa Q2 net profit rises over 330%; shares surge. Key highlights

“Our online and offline presence in Beauty has delivered strong growth with improving margins. Consumer demand for premium beauty, personal care and wellness is showing signs of buoyancy as we gear up for a promising H2 FY23. Our focus on curation and discovery in Fashion is evident, as new season merchandise accounted for 24% of Nykaa Fashion GMV; international brands are at 13% of western wear category GMV in Q2 FY23. Digital marketing costs for the fashion business are slightly higher than during covid period, resulting in marketing costs sustaining at Q2 FY22 levels," said Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD, and CEO.