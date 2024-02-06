 Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit up 98% to ₹16 crore, revenue up 22% YoY | Mint
Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit up 98% to ₹16 crore, revenue up 22% YoY

 Livemint

Nykaa Q3 Results: The beauty retailer's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 22.3 per cent to ₹1,789 crore.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a store of Nykaa at a mall in New Delhi. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
Nykaa Q3 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, released its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 98 per cent in net profit at 16.2 crore. The beauty retailer's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 22.3 per cent to 1,789 crore.

 

 

Published: 06 Feb 2024, 03:59 PM IST
