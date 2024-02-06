Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit up 98% to 16 crore, revenue up 22% YoY

Nykaa Q3 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, released its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 98 per cent in net profit at ₹16.2 crore. The beauty retailer's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 22.3 per cent to ₹1,789 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MORE TO COME

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!