Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit up 98% to ₹16 crore, revenue up 22% YoY
- Nykaa Q3 Results: The beauty retailer's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 22.3 per cent to ₹1,789 crore.
Nykaa Q3 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, released its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 98 per cent in net profit at ₹16.2 crore. The beauty retailer's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 22.3 per cent to ₹1,789 crore.
