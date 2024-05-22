Nykaa Q4 Results: Net profit zooms 187% YoY; Beauty biz GMV growth highest in 6 quarters; 5 key highlights
Nykaa Q4 Results: Nykaa's beauty and personal care (BPC) segment, the biggest in terms of revenue contribution, saw a 30 per cent rise in gross merchandise value or GMV.
Nykaa Q4 Results: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Wednesday reporting a massive four-fold jump in the quarterly net profit attributable to shareholders on customer retention over heavy discounts. The net profit zoomed to 187 per cent to ₹6.9 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, compared to ₹2.4 crore in the year-ago period.