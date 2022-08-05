Nykaa registers over 33% growth in Q1 PAT, revenue climbs nearly 41%

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD, and CEO of Nykaa said, "Our business continues to grow across the verticals, despite an adverse and challenging macroeconomic environment, demonstrating the strength of our business fundamentals and unique customer-first experiences. The beauty vertical, online and offline, is witnessing growth momentum while building efficiencies across the value chain. As a result of the significant discipline that we ensured in our retail store business during the COVID-affected periods, we are now witnessing the positive effect of scale on our unit economics, especially with the return of offline shopping behavior. The consumer demand for beauty, personal care and wellness is also showing early signs of recovery and we are gearing up for a promising festive season this year."

