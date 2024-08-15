Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.38% YOY

Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live : Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live: Nyssa Corporation declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.95% and the profit decreased by 24.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an astounding 617.81% and the profit increased by a substantial 301.58%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed significant cost control measures, declining by 86.72% quarter-on-quarter. However, there was a slight increase of 3.46% year-on-year.
Operating income for the quarter saw a robust rise of 278.42% compared to the previous quarter, but experienced a decline of 36.06% year-on-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.63 for Q1, reflecting a decrease of 24.1% year-on-year.
In terms of stock performance, Nyssa Corporation has delivered a -0.74% return over the last week, a -21.65% return over the last six months, and a 32.74% year-to-date return.
Currently, Nyssa Corporation has a market capitalization of ₹20.19 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹11.36 and ₹4.66 respectively.
Nyssa Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.95
|0.41
|+617.81%
|4.76
|-37.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.19
|-86.72%
|0.02
|+3.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-20%
|0
|-20%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.59
|1.74
|-66.22%
|1.06
|-44.57%
|Operating Income
|2.37
|-1.33
|+278.42%
|3.7
|-36.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.51
|-1.04
|+341.83%
|3.84
|-34.44%
|Net Income
|1.88
|-0.93
|+301.58%
|2.49
|-24.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.63
|-0.31
|+303.23%
|0.83
|-24.1%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess