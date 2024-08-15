Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.38% YOY

Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live : Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live: Nyssa Corporation declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.95% and the profit decreased by 24.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an astounding 617.81% and the profit increased by a substantial 301.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed significant cost control measures, declining by 86.72% quarter-on-quarter. However, there was a slight increase of 3.46% year-on-year.

Operating income for the quarter saw a robust rise of 278.42% compared to the previous quarter, but experienced a decline of 36.06% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.63 for Q1, reflecting a decrease of 24.1% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Nyssa Corporation has delivered a -0.74% return over the last week, a -21.65% return over the last six months, and a 32.74% year-to-date return.

Currently, Nyssa Corporation has a market capitalization of ₹20.19 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹11.36 and ₹4.66 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nyssa Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.95 0.41 +617.81% 4.76 -37.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.19 -86.72% 0.02 +3.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -20% 0 -20% Total Operating Expense 0.59 1.74 -66.22% 1.06 -44.57% Operating Income 2.37 -1.33 +278.42% 3.7 -36.06% Net Income Before Taxes 2.51 -1.04 +341.83% 3.84 -34.44% Net Income 1.88 -0.93 +301.58% 2.49 -24.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.63 -0.31 +303.23% 0.83 -24.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.88Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2.95Cr

