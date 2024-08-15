Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.38% YOY

Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 24.38% YOY

Livemint

Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 37.95% YoY & profit decreased by 24.38% YoY.

Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live

Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live : Nyssa Corporation Q1 Results Live: Nyssa Corporation declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 37.95% and the profit decreased by 24.38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an astounding 617.81% and the profit increased by a substantial 301.58%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed significant cost control measures, declining by 86.72% quarter-on-quarter. However, there was a slight increase of 3.46% year-on-year.

Operating income for the quarter saw a robust rise of 278.42% compared to the previous quarter, but experienced a decline of 36.06% year-on-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.63 for Q1, reflecting a decrease of 24.1% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Nyssa Corporation has delivered a -0.74% return over the last week, a -21.65% return over the last six months, and a 32.74% year-to-date return.

Currently, Nyssa Corporation has a market capitalization of 20.19 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 11.36 and 4.66 respectively.

Nyssa Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.950.41+617.81%4.76-37.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.19-86.72%0.02+3.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-20%0-20%
Total Operating Expense0.591.74-66.22%1.06-44.57%
Operating Income2.37-1.33+278.42%3.7-36.06%
Net Income Before Taxes2.51-1.04+341.83%3.84-34.44%
Net Income1.88-0.93+301.58%2.49-24.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.63-0.31+303.23%0.83-24.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.88Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2.95Cr

