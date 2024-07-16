Oasis Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 54.99% YOY

Oasis Securities Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.7% YoY & profit increased by 54.99% YoY

First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Oasis Securities Q1 Results Live : Oasis Securities announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The topline of Oasis Securities saw a growth of 20.7% year-on-year, while the profit surged by 54.99% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight decline of 0.78% in revenue but managed to boost its profit by an impressive 303.16%.

The operating income also showed strong performance, increasing by 108.66% quarter-on-quarter and 172.21% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.2, marking a 32.3% increase year-on-year.

Oasis Securities has demonstrated solid returns for investors, with 4.04% in the last week, 107.53% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 90.5% year-to-date return.

As of now, Oasis Securities boasts a market capitalization of 36.47 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of 224.2 and 79.1 respectively.

Oasis Securities Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.130.13-0.78%0.11+20.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-2%0.02-8.13%
Total Operating Expense0.051.01-94.98%0.21-75.98%
Operating Income0.08-0.88+108.66%-0.11+172.21%
Net Income Before Taxes0.76-0.11+806.3%0.61+24.2%
Net Income0.95-0.47+303.16%0.61+54.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.2-2.56+303.21%3.93+32.3%
FAQs
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 11:32 AM IST
