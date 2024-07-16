Oasis Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 54.99% YOY

Oasis Securities Q1 Results Live : Oasis Securities announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The topline of Oasis Securities saw a growth of 20.7% year-on-year, while the profit surged by 54.99% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight decline of 0.78% in revenue but managed to boost its profit by an impressive 303.16%.

The operating income also showed strong performance, increasing by 108.66% quarter-on-quarter and 172.21% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.2, marking a 32.3% increase year-on-year.

Oasis Securities has demonstrated solid returns for investors, with 4.04% in the last week, 107.53% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 90.5% year-to-date return.

As of now, Oasis Securities boasts a market capitalization of ₹36.47 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹224.2 and ₹79.1 respectively.

Oasis Securities Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.13 0.13 -0.78% 0.11 +20.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -2% 0.02 -8.13% Total Operating Expense 0.05 1.01 -94.98% 0.21 -75.98% Operating Income 0.08 -0.88 +108.66% -0.11 +172.21% Net Income Before Taxes 0.76 -0.11 +806.3% 0.61 +24.2% Net Income 0.95 -0.47 +303.16% 0.61 +54.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.2 -2.56 +303.21% 3.93 +32.3%