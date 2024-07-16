Oasis Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 54.99% YOY

Oasis Securities Q1 Results Live : Oasis Securities announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
The topline of Oasis Securities saw a growth of 20.7% year-on-year, while the profit surged by 54.99% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight decline of 0.78% in revenue but managed to boost its profit by an impressive 303.16%.
The operating income also showed strong performance, increasing by 108.66% quarter-on-quarter and 172.21% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.2, marking a 32.3% increase year-on-year.
Oasis Securities has demonstrated solid returns for investors, with 4.04% in the last week, 107.53% in the last 6 months, and an impressive 90.5% year-to-date return.
As of now, Oasis Securities boasts a market capitalization of ₹36.47 Cr, with a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹224.2 and ₹79.1 respectively.
Oasis Securities Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.13
|0.13
|-0.78%
|0.11
|+20.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-2%
|0.02
|-8.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.05
|1.01
|-94.98%
|0.21
|-75.98%
|Operating Income
|0.08
|-0.88
|+108.66%
|-0.11
|+172.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.76
|-0.11
|+806.3%
|0.61
|+24.2%
|Net Income
|0.95
|-0.47
|+303.16%
|0.61
|+54.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.2
|-2.56
|+303.21%
|3.93
|+32.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.95Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.13Cr
